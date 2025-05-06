BNP Paribas Invests $45,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Vertiv stock opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average is $106.66. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

