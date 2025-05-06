Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 7,543 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Centrus Energy worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,474,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 52,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,907,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LEU opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.28. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $122.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LEU

About Centrus Energy

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.