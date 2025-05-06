Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 585.1% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.