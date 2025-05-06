RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in RingCentral by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on RingCentral from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RingCentral from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on RNG

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $3,528,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,740 shares in the company, valued at $12,701,774.40. This represents a 21.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 22,979 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $662,254.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 348,599 shares in the company, valued at $10,046,623.18. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,279 over the last three months. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.