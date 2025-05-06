Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 910 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MIRM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $99.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 57,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $2,554,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,841 shares in the company, valued at $214,698.35. This trade represents a 92.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 27,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $1,206,004.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,318.61. This represents a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,764 shares of company stock worth $4,109,161 in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.