Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 431.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 150,195 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 37.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 59,188 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLNG opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.52 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $44.36.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

