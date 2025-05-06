Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock Position Cut by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SSD opened at $154.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.34. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $197.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $538.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.