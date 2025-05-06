Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $219,917.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,409.75. The trade was a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,601.90. This trade represents a 41.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,105 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,463. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.34. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $191.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

