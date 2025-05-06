Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 525.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in WD-40 by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.83 per share, with a total value of $57,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,363.76. This represents a 6.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $231.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.28.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.97%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

