Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 7,575 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 172.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in AptarGroup by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $151.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.04.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

