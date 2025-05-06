Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,485 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.11% of Ally Financial worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,038.18. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,131.01. This represents a 3.59 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

