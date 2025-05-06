Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY). In a filing disclosed on May 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dayforce stock on April 28th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 4/9/2025.

Dayforce Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce Inc has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.79.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,606.56. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,423.68. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dayforce

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Dayforce by 14,800.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

