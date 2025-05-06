Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM). In a filing disclosed on May 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Core & Main stock on April 7th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Core & Main alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 4/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/9/2025.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CNM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 34.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $2,118,292.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,977.60. This trade represents a 91.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,224.80. The trade was a 60.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,045 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,698. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.