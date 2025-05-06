Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). In a filing disclosed on May 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PTC stock on April 1st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 4/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/9/2025.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $161.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PTC by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in PTC by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

