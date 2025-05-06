Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 556,081 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 172,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 91,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Uranium Energy stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

