Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 201,946 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of FormFactor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2,165.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 111,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,067,000 after buying an additional 79,919 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,037,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,632,000 after acquiring an additional 594,426 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.5 %

FormFactor stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.14. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $126,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,197,818. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

