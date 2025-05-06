Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 100,000 Shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in ARQ were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARQ. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in ARQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ARQ in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARQ in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ARQ in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARQ during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Joseph M. Wong sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $30,869.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 354,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,417.20. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $96,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARQ opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $173.92 million, a PE ratio of -412.00 and a beta of 1.51. Arq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). ARQ had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arq, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ARQ from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

