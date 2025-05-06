Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $5.92 Million Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.25% of Sunstone Hotel Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $2,088,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,159,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after buying an additional 538,089 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,853,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after buying an additional 228,812 shares during the period. Finally, H 2 Credit Manager LP grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 2,788,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,012,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $214.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 257.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.