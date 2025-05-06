Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTAN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.92. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $128.16.

In related news, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

TTAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

