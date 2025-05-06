Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,915,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 2.52% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $395.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

