Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 12,395 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.14% of Nuvalent worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 149.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Nuvalent by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,487,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $113.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $2,118,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,541,404.52. This trade represents a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,981,820.46. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,150. Company insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NUVL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Nuvalent Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

