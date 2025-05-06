Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $3.97 Million Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,073 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Weatherford International worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $65.78.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Depinder Sandhu sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $929,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,517.72. The trade was a 61.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 19,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,381.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,361.49. This trade represents a 52.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,425 shares of company stock worth $2,916,822 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

