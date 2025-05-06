Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $10 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 174,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,130,000 after purchasing an additional 941,858 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Copart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,042,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,639,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 335.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,471,000 after buying an additional 2,084,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.