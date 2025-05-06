Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,808,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041,058 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 6,171,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 526,495 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,371,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 1,520,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 38,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Finally, Allostery Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

GOSS stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

