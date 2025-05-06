Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Stock Position in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in LENZ Therapeutics were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 273.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,630 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance

LENZ stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $801.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.41.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LENZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.