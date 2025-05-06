Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 155,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after buying an additional 102,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

FIDU stock opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

