Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Trimmed by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,681,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,225,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,683,000 after purchasing an additional 150,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $188,643,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Avery Dennison by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 926,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,385,000 after buying an additional 66,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $170.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

