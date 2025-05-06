Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.

About Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.87 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

