Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $232,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,949,697,000 after acquiring an additional 879,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,067,327,000 after buying an additional 3,871,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Natera by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,396 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,898,000 after purchasing an additional 439,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,809,000 after buying an additional 142,201 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $117,861.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,941.88. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $12,514,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,160,963.60. The trade was a 30.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.76.

Read Our Latest Report on NTRA

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock opened at $157.38 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -89.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.