Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $200,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 561.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $24.86.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.