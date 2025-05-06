IMAX (IMAX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2025 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – IMAX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/24/2025 – IMAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2025 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2025 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2025 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2025 – IMAX had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2025 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2025 – IMAX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2025 – IMAX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2025 – IMAX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

IMAX opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.95 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,508,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,420,000 after acquiring an additional 558,940 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,823,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,671,000 after purchasing an additional 491,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,143,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 478,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 272,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in IMAX by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 213,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

