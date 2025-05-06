IMAX (IMAX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/25/2025 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2025 – IMAX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/24/2025 – IMAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2025 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/24/2025 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/17/2025 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2025 – IMAX had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2025 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/10/2025 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/27/2025 – IMAX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/19/2025 – IMAX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/11/2025 – IMAX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
IMAX Price Performance
IMAX opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.95 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
