9,204 Shares in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,204 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Trading Up 0.3 %

FHB stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Hawaiian

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.