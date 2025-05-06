Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 2,993 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PCK opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.