Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.60 and last traded at $76.49, with a volume of 532191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SLNO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $93.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of -2.67.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $265,156.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,493.96. This represents a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $47,272,803.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,021,879.12. The trade was a 54.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 942,672 shares of company stock valued at $64,058,781. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 149.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 31,467 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 267,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Articles

