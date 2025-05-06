Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $10.70 Million Investment in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.63% of Applied Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point began coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Applied Digital stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. Applied Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The company had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

