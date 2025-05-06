Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $7.75 Million Position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 65,761 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

Shares of PESI stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 24.44%.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.