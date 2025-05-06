Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.67 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $343.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.88. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $34.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.2213 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.56%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

