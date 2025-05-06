CEVA (CEVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect CEVA to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). CEVA had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, analysts expect CEVA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CEVA Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of CEVA stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $636.48 million, a PE ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 1.37. CEVA has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44.
In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $140,029.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,237.24. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.
