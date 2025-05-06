Oportun Financial (OPRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $228.67 million for the quarter. Oportun Financial has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oportun Financial Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.25.
Oportun Financial Company Profile
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
