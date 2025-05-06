MBIA (MBI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect MBIA to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. On average, analysts expect MBIA to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA Price Performance

MBIA stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MBIA from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on MBI

About MBIA

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.