Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab Sells 41,666 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $177,080.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,777,704.50. This trade represents a 2.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $191,246.94.

On Friday, March 7th, Michael Raab sold 41,668 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $223,340.48.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Raab sold 22,964 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $129,057.68.

Ardelyx Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $889.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $74.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARDX. Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

