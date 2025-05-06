Stagwell (STGW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGWGet Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $686.46 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ STGW opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 286.50 and a beta of 1.51. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

STGW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

