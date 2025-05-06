Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 6th, 2025

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $185.35 million for the quarter.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ALGM opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALGM

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.