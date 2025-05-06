Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $185.35 million for the quarter.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ALGM opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

