Innospec (IOSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Innospec will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter.

Innospec last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $447.43 million. On average, analysts expect Innospec to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96. Innospec has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $133.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Innospec declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Innospec news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $387,788.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,160.70. The trade was a 15.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $61,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $829,736.06. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

