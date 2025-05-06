Axa S.A. Buys 269,447 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 109.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 514,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,447 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in APA were worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in APA by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,186,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,055 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,500,000 after purchasing an additional 929,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,886,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,540,000 after buying an additional 894,574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in APA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,230,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,498,000 after buying an additional 850,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on APA. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered APA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

APA Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

