Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $167.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.67.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

