The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Timken by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Timken by 400.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 282.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Stock Performance

Timken stock opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Timken has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Timken’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

About Timken

(Get Free Report

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

