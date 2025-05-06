Axa S.A. Decreases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,627 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,998,993.14. This trade represents a 11.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,837,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,297,650. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.