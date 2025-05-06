Axa S.A. Acquires 24,944 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CRH were worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in CRH by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in CRH by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $98.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.14. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

