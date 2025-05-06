Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRG

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 946,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 212,983 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,982,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,684,000 after purchasing an additional 673,976 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,108.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $221.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 1,542.86%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.